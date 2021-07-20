Smart Bathrooms Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis by 2023 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart bathrooms Market by Product, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global smart bathrooms market was valued at from $1,230.29 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,517.82 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in consumer disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increase in investments in building smart and energy efficient homes drive the market. Moreover, continuous demographic increase and high rates of urbanization also fuel the growth of the market. Features included in smart bathrooms market include smart windows, hand dryers, touchless cisterns, smart toilets, touchless soap dispenser, touchless faucets, and others.

Among these accessories, hand dryers market is estimated to be the leading the smart bathrooms market owing to its quick drying ability and hygiene maintenance. Touchless faucets gain traction attributed to its advantage of sensor-enabled performance while maintaining hygiene and conserving water. It is expected to account for a market share of about 24.4% in 2016 and is projected to account for a share of about 26.4% in 2023.

Key Players

Toto Ltd., Jacuzzi, Roca Sanitario, Novellini, Kohler, American Standard Brands, Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN), Grohe, Jaquar, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Sloan Valve, Pfister (Spectrum Brands), Delta Faucet Company, and Bradley Corporation.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bathrooms industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global smart bathrooms market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Smart Windows

Hand Dryers

Touchless Cisterns

Smart Toilets

Touchless Soap Dispenser

Touchless Faucets

Others

By End-User Industry

Nonresidential

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

