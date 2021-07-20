Smart Air Purifiers Market, 2020–2027, Size, Share & Industry Analysis

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart air purifier Market by Type, Technique, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global smart air purifier market size was valued at $5,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $10,411.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart Air Purifiers Market, by Type (Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, and Others), Technique (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Others)

Smart air purifiers can be connected to smartphones with the help of an application and can be controlled and operated remotely. Smart air purifiers have become essential components for smart homes, owing to their ability to connect with other devices through technologies such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It provides information about surrounding air quality in real time. Performance settings of smart air purifier can be fine-tuned using smartphone application.

Rise in level of pollution in countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil has triggered demand for smart air purifiers. For instance, according to the WHO, air quality in Brazil is considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 µg/m3. In addition, in Mumbai, India, air quality index has increased by 15% from 2017 to 2018, as per the data furnished by US Consulate. Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created need for air purifiers. For instance, according to the HEI (Health Effects Institute) based in the U.S., air pollution contributed to 6.67 million deaths around the world in 2019. This is expected to boost growth of the smart air purifier market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the smart air purifier market report include Coway Co., Ltd., Dyson Technology Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Levoit, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Corporation, Unilever PLC (Blueair AB), and Winix Inc.

Key Findings

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart air purifier market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product type, the dust collector segment dominated the smart air purifier market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the smart air purifier market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the smart air purifier industry.

The in-depth smart air purifier market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

