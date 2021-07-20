Sleeping Mattress Market Size Is Expected To Reach $39.9 Billion By 2027, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021–2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The sleeping mattress market size was valued at $33.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. In-depth analysis and the sleeping mattress market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing sleeping mattress market opportunities.

A sleeping mattress is a large flat object, which is filled with resilient materials such as cotton, feathers, foam rubber, or an arrangement of coiled springs and placed over the bed structure to have a comfortable sleep. Furthermore, water, air, or a variety of natural fibres can be used in the production of mattress.

A sleeping mattress plays an essential role in giving the right comfort and support to the sleeper, by inducing sleep and keeping the spine in a neutral position. In addition, it helps in reducing irritability, nervousness, stress, and headache of the sleeper.

Additionally, organic and natural mattress are gaining popularity in the recent years. The customers are growing concern regarding the environment and are choosing the environmentally conscious products over the other products. Furthermore, the customers can find many options to buy natural and organic mattress like a brand-named Botanical bliss and Avocado offers organic mattress and also it has vegan mattress too. These brands contain organic cotton and natural wool as per the demand.

The sleeping mattress market growth is majorly driven by increase in demand for household constructions, and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, recent years have seen high traction for customized products in the global market. As a result, engaged players are also focusing on mattress customization. Additionally, fully customized mattress are only supplied by few player and they customize the mattress in their local workshops.

The global sleeping mattress market segment includes product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into memory foam, latex, innerspring, and hybrid. The end, user covered in the study include residential and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline.

Region wise, it is analysed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

COVID-19 impact analysis:

1. The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global sleeping mattress market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain.

2. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the offline distribution segment of the sleeping mattress industry due to the strict lockdown policies across the globe in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

3. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global sleeping mattress market.

The key players operating in the sleeping mattress industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, merger and acquisition as its key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain sleeping mattress market opportunity.

Some of the major players profiled in the sleeping mattress market analysis include Kurl-On Ltd, Kingdsdwon, Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co Ltd, Saatva, Serta Simmons, Silentnights Groups, Sleep Number Corporation, Spring Air, and Tempur Sealy. Key findings of the study:

○ By product type, the hybrid segment led in terms of the sleeping mattress market share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Furthermore, many new innovations are emerging in the market like cooling mattress, organic and vegan mattress.

○ On the basis of end user, the residential dominated the sleeping mattress market in 2019, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1%.

○ Depending on distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to garner the largest market share in the coming years.

○ Asia-Pacific was the leading region in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

