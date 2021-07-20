Saccharin Market Size, Future Scope, Growth Opportunities By Leading Key Players

Saccharin is a high-intensity sweetener used as sugar alternative or sugar substitute. It is white, crystalline powder that is 200 to 700 times sweeter than table sugar (sucrose) and does not contains any calories as per the USDA. Saccharin is prepared by the oxidation of phthalic anhydride as well as from o-tolueenesulfonamide. Saccharin brand name includes Sweet and Low, Sweet ‘N Low, Sweet Twin, and Necta Sweet. It is commonly used to sweeten products such as beverages, fruit juice drinks, candles, jellies as well as in mouth washes and as part of the tablet coating in medicines. It has metallic and bitter taste when consumed in high concentrations. According to FDA, children and adults can consume up to 2.3 mg of saccharin per pound (5 mg per kg) of body weight without risk.

The global saccharin market is driven by increase in demand for low calorie sugar substitutive such as saccharine. The consumers are becoming health conscious owing to which manufacturers are using saccharin as ingredient for making products such as cookies, fruit juice drink, baked goods, and dessert toppings. Moreover, saccharin consists of longer shelf life than sugar. Apart from this, it also finds application in the pharmaceutical industry to produce mouthwash, toothpaste, cough syrups, and teeth whiteners. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 425 million adults are living with diabetes and it is expected that this will rise to 625 million by 2045.

The global saccharin market is segmented based on the product type, end user, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into sodium saccharin and calcium saccharin. Based on end user, it is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care industry, and others. Based on region, market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the saccharin market include Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation, Van Wankum Ingredients, Productos Aditivos, S.A., Jiangxi Dongxu Chemical Science And Technology, Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co., Ltd., Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical LTD., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Aviditya Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and Shangai FortuneChemical Co., Ltd.

