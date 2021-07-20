Rugs market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Rugs or carpets are pieces of cloth elegantly prepared either by machines or are handmade which are available in various sizes, colors, and made up of a variety of materials including artificial silk and wool, which not only gives an aesthetic look to the interior but also provides other benefits like maintaining temperature and sound absorption.

Along with these advantages, the rugs are also employed as wall decorations by some consumers who utilize the patters and designs of rugs for their interior decoration. Rugs are the first choice in the commercial sector as well for those business operators who want to elevate the overall look of their offices or restaurants and attract more customers.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segments Covered Type, Fabric, Length, Distribution Channel, and Region Companies Covered Burmatex Ltd., Cavalier Carpets Ltd., Kasthall HQ Kinna, Osta Carpets Ltd., Penthouse Carpets Ltd., Ryalux Carpets Ltd., Vorwerk&Co. Teppichwerke, Westex Carpets.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The impact of COVID-19 on the rugs market has been marginal. Due to the closing of most of the offices and restaurants, more growth is observed in the residential use as compared to commercial use.

As people began to spend most of their time at home, they shifted their attention toward upgrading and modifying their home which made rugs and carpets an ideal choice to be in the consumer’s list. Moreover, consumers got a plenty of time to invest in their hobbies and decorating their houses which made them consider the importance of rugs in this purpose.

Top Impacting Factors

Increased urbanization and demand for affordable home decorating products is seen as the major driving force for the rugs market. As most of the superior quality rugs are available at lower rates, customers can easily invest in them without straining their pockets.

Its ability to provide comforting effect along with sound absorption and temperature regulation has also made it a pioneer choice for working population.

The increased usage of internet and online shopping has made it easier for the customers to look at the various options and styles in which the rugs can be used.

Market Trends

Hand woven rugs gain popularity

The residential use of rugs and carpet is anticipated to experience a continuous growth because more people are now investing in home renovation projects which include overall change of the flooring and styling. Most of the consumers are purchasing rugs to make sure that the excessive noise produced around their surrounding can be reduced by the absorption feature of rugs. They also help to protect the floor from any damage from the furniture and provides overall aesthetic look to the house.

Although machine woven rugs are more perfect in shape and quality, most of the buyers are transitioning toward hand woven rugs as these not only provide a personal touch to the product but also help in providing employment to the lower income people who can support their family by this business. The hand-woven rugs are available to the consumers on both offline and online platforms.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Machine woven

Hand Woven

Others

Fabric

Polyamide

Wool

Polyester

Artificial silk

Length

Long

Medium

Short

Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Independent retail store

Online stores

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research