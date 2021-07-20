Portable Analytical Instruments Market to Experience Exponential Growth during forecast period 2020 – 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Product (Colorimeters, Spectrometers, Gas Analyzers, pH meters, Titrators, Refractrometers, Thermal Analyzers), Technology (Spectroscopic Analysis, Elemental Analysis), End Users (Academic and research institutes, Environmental Testing Industries, Food and Beverage Industries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027″. The global market size of Portable Analytical Instruments is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Some companies profiled in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, B&W Tek, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Spectris plc, Teledyne Technologies, Jasco.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

To take care of infected population the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand of medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on Portable Analytical Instruments Market.

Top Impacting factors:

• Factors such as proliferation of counterfeit drugs is expected to drive the market growth of portable analytical instruments market over the forecast period.

• Applications of portable analytical instruments in pharmaceutical and manufacturing process has reduced global supply chain risks and increased the productivity and efficiency which is expected to drive the portable analytical instruments market growth.

• Portable analytical instruments deliver instant results and are light weight. They can work in any location and under any weather condition.

• Restrain factors such as lack of professionals for manual analysis of the counterfeit drugs and the additional costs required to train the professionals is expected to hamper the growth of portable analytical instruments market up to some extent over the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the Global Portable Analytical Instrument Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Portable Analytical Instrument Market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the Portable Analytical Instrument Market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed Portable Analytical Instrument Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.