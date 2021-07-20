Polypropylene & High-impact Polystyrene Market is likely to grow with a significant rate from consumer goods industry

Polypropylene & High-impact polystyrene Market to surpass USD 67,498 million by 2023 and growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The polypropylene segment accounted for more than 98% share of the global polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding in 2016.

Based on material, the market is segmented into polypropylene and high-impact polystyrene. The high-impact polystyrene segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high consumption in consumer goods industry.

In consumer goods industry, the high-impact polystyrene is used in the production of refrigerator linings, vending cups, bathroom cabinets, toilet seats & tanks, closures, instrument control knobs, television, and others.

Based on application the market is segmented into consumer goods & electronics, household, packaging, horticulture & agriculture, construction, automotive, textile and others. The construction industry is the largest consumer of injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene, owing to its inherent strength, economical nature, and easy of recyclability.

Polypropylene, which is a thermoplastic polymer, is used widely in building and construction applications such as siding, air and moisture barrier membranes, carpet textiles, piping, and others.