Polypropylene & High-impact Polystyrene Market is likely to grow with a significant rate from consumer goods industry
Polypropylene & High-impact polystyrene Market to surpass USD 67,498 million by 2023 and growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The polypropylene segment accounted for more than 98% share of the global polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding in 2016.
Based on material, the market is segmented into polypropylene and high-impact polystyrene. The high-impact polystyrene segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high consumption in consumer goods industry.
In consumer goods industry, the high-impact polystyrene is used in the production of refrigerator linings, vending cups, bathroom cabinets, toilet seats & tanks, closures, instrument control knobs, television, and others.
Based on application the market is segmented into consumer goods & electronics, household, packaging, horticulture & agriculture, construction, automotive, textile and others. The construction industry is the largest consumer of injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene, owing to its inherent strength, economical nature, and easy of recyclability.
Polypropylene, which is a thermoplastic polymer, is used widely in building and construction applications such as siding, air and moisture barrier membranes, carpet textiles, piping, and others.
Key Findings of the Polypropylene & High-impact Polystyrene Market:
- The high-impact polystyrene segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.8%, in terms of value, from 2017 to 2023.
- The construction segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, in terms of value.
- The polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value.
- The North America polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding accounted for more than 38% of the global market in 2016.
- U.S. accounted for more than 67% of the North American market in 2016.
In 2016, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 65% of the global polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding industry, in terms of value. The packaging industry also majorly contributes to the growth of the injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene, as these polystyrenes enhance the quality of packaging.
Automobile sector in the North American and European regions is one of the large users of the polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene components. Furthermore, European legal framework and strategies foster the widespread use of injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene products in various industries and provide growth opportunities for the market.
The major companies profiled in this report are LyondellBasell, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, INEOS, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, King Plastic Corporation, and Astor Chemical Industrial (jiangsu) CO.,LTD.
