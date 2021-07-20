Polycaprolactone Market Size, Share, Covid-19 Impact, Statics, Key Players, Applications, Regional Analysis and Forecasts, 2026

Global Polycaprolactone Market is expected to cross $1.27 billion by 2026 and witnessing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026, According to the report published by Allied Market Research,

Based on application, the healthcare sector segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid developments in the biomedical sector due to factors including relatively inexpensive price, material compatibility, and suitability for modification. However, the coating & thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) segment held the highest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share. This is attributed to its compatibility with different thermoplastic compounds and rise in prominence of plasticizers.

Utilization of polycaprolactone for formulating thermoplastic polyurethane and rise in adoption in the healthcare sector propel the growth of the global polycaprolactone market. However, increase in implementation of polyol family chemicals restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in implementation of osteobotics is expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Polycaprolactone Market, By Form



• Pellets

• Nanosphere

• Microsphere

Based on type, the pellets segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding more than half of the global polycaprolactone market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in preference for polycaprolactone in the form of pellets for producing thermoplastic polyurethane. Contrarily, the nano sphere segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, generated the highest market share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the market share. This is due to factors including presence of enormous chemical industries, rapid industrialization, and implementation of advanced techniques for manufacturing. However, Europe is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in consumer base and surge in investments in sustainable materials.

Polycaprolactone Market, By Production Method

• Ring Opening Polymerization

• Polycondesation of Carboxylic Acid

Leading industry players analyzed in the Polycaprolactone market are BASF SE, Daicel Corporation, Corbion N.V., Merck KGaA, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd., Polysciences, Inc., and Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

