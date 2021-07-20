Personal Analytics Market Demand, Scope and Global Competitive Insights Forecast,2021-2028

Personal analytics is a process to analyze and explore own data for individual to achieve dedicated range of objectives and benefits across work and personal lives. Personal data includes human health, hobbies & preferences, areas of interests, mobility, daily chores, social media activities, personal finance, biometrics, behaviors, and emotional states.It has incredible potential to improve quality of one’s life through self-sensing, self-awareness, and self-advancement. Personal analytics will aid better decision making to attain a gamut of objectives in individual’s personal and professional lives, and also provide an enhanced user experience.

Numerous factors such as rise in adoption of digital devices to enhance the lives, growing demand of data science for personal smart devices, increased implementation of IT technology in personal lives, evolving workday, improved performance and quality are some of the factors which are key driving factors for the growth of the factor. However, lack of awareness and data privacy and security of personal data may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased awareness of internet of things, artificial intelligence and increased adoption of cloud technologies is expected to boost the opportunities for the market.

Organizations are able to see the numerous benefits offered by the data science and thus implementing the same algorithms on the personal data in order to provide personalized and detailed analysis. The data generated from the personal analytics is a huge such as tens of thousands of rich, accurate, longitudinal data points which can be collected from their social, wearable for the analysis. Integration of these data with machine learning data can be set for the sentiment analysis. Thus, huge data generated from the personal accounts can be integrated with data science is expected to boost the opportunities for the market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global personal analytics marketalong with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis ofglobal personal analytics market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the global personal analytics marketgrowth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides detailedpersonal analytics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

