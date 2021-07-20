North America air compressor Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities by 2023

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, North America Air Compressor Market by Type, Technology, Lubrication Method, And Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023, the North America Air Compressor market was valued at $4,475 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $5,754 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.68% from 2017 to 2023.

At present, air compressors witness an increased adoption in North America, owing to technological innovations in product offerings, and proliferation of energy-efficient and cost-effective air compressors, and increase in application areas among end users. Furthermore, rapid urbanization has resulted in a surge in infrastructural and manufacturing activities; this is turn, has facilitated the growth of North America air compressor market. However, inconsistent demand patterns restraint the North America air compressor market growth.

The stationary segment dominated the air compressor market in 2016, with around 62% revenue share and it is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth rate. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand from end-use industries and rise in investment across all the process industries.

Key Players

Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Suzler Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ebara Corp., Sullair, Kobe Steel, VMAC, Campbell Hausfeld, Porter Cable, and others.

Top Impacting Factors

The North American air compressor market is influenced by numerous factors, including growth potential from varied industries, high adoption due to availability of energy-efficient products, demand for technologically advanced & low-cost products, and others. These factors collectively provide opportunities for the North American air compressor market growth. However, each factor has its definite impact on the market.

Key Market Players

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Technology

Rotary

Centrifugal

Reciprocating

By Lubrication Method

Oiled

Oil Free

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

