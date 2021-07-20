Matcha Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

The global matcha market is projecting significant growth, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the coming years. Matcha is a powder form of green tea leaves. Matcha is used as matcha shots, tea, and also in desserts. It is grown differently and exhibitsunique nutritional properties. Matcha contains a high number of antioxidants that help to repair damaged cells and prevent chronic disease. In addition, it protects the liver, boosts brain functions, reduces cancer risk, improves heart health, and help in reducing the weight. Matcha tea is highly preferred by consumers, as it boosts immunity. Matcha has a high volume of vitamin C, chromium, zinc, selenium, and magnesium, which controlblood sugar and cholesterol. It is easily available in online as well as in offline sales channels. With the increase in the popularity of matcha, the demand has increased considerably. The matcha market is fragmented depending on product, grade, production technology, sales channel, and region.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The COVID-19 has a negative and positive impact on the matcha market.

The demand for matcha has augmented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer demand has increased to support their body, increase immune health, and reduce anxiety.

Retail storesare closed, hence, online channels are used to meet the demand of customers.

Companies are opting D2C distribution channel to increase the supply.

With the growing demand, manufacturers are facing problems regarding the supply of raw materials.

Companies are taking preventive measures to meet the demand of consumers and also ensuring the safety of workers.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in awareness about healthy lifestyle and rise in alertness about chronic diseases such as cancer and obesityare the key factors that drive the growth of the global market. An increase in the demand for immunity-boosting drinks has positively influenced the matcha market. Furthermore, shift toward fitness activities has increased the demand for matcha. Rise in in coffee shops and bakery shops further supports the growth of the global matcha market.

However, unavailability of raw materials is akey threat to the matcha market. Less availability of raw materials, soared the prices of the matcha compared to the other tea, which can affect the growth of the matcha market. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials hinders the growth of the global matcha market.

Contrarily, awareness about the benefits of matcha can increase the demand and create a new path for the global market growth. Furthermore, easy availability of matcha in retails stores increase its consumption, thereby boosting the global market growth.

The AOI Tea Company, D:Matcha Japanese Green Tea, Vicony Teas Company, Encha Organic Matcha, Tenzo Tea, Green Foods Corporation, ITO En North America Inc., Nature's Way Products, LLC., AIYA America, and Mizuba Tea Company

