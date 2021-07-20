Low Fat Yogurt Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2026

Yogurt is a fermented product prepared by adding bacterial fermentation to milk. The bacteria which is used for creating yogurt are known as yogurt cultures. The fermentation process helps in converting natural sugars or lactose in the milk to lactic acid. A typical 8- ounce container of unsweetened low-fat yogurt gives about 143 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and 16 grams of carbohydrates. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), all the carbohydrates in plain low-fat yogurt are obtained from lactose. Globally, cow milk is the commonly used milk for making yogurt. Milk from goats, camels, ewes, yaks, and mares is also used for making yogurt where it is locally available. Low fat yogurt is consumed in various forms such as snacks, dessert, beverage, meal replacement, and protein-rich sports drink to name a few.

Low fat yogurt contains beneficial nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and carbohydrates. It also contains probiotics that boost the overall health of the body. The health benefits related to eating low fat yogurt includes reduction of high blood pressure, healthy digestion, improved immune system, lower risk of type 2 diabetes to name few.

Rapid growth of the fast food industry due to the fast moving life of consumers in the developed and developing countries has driven the low fat yogurt market. Nevertheless, rise in obesity among the consumers is expected to boost the low fat yogurt market. Moreover, low fat yogurt is also available in various flavors such as cherry, strawberry, toasted coconut, and vanilla, which is also fueling the growth of low fat yogurt. Furthermore, availability of low fat yogurt in various platforms ranging from modern trade to online sales channel have resulted in expansion of the global low fat yogurt market. Moreover, increase in penetration of retail sales have augmented the growth of the low fat yogurt market. Further, availability of low fat yogurt on e-commerce platforms has increased the convenience for the consumers. Moreover, rise in expenditure on healthy food products by the millennials has propelled the demand for low fat yogurt.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspects the commercial yogurt products and has set some guidelines such as regular yogurt should not be less than 3.25% fat and it should not contain less than 8.25% milk solids.

The global low fat yogurt market is segmented based on type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into flavor and unflavored. Based on nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. By distribution channel, the market is classified into convenience stores, hypermarket/supermarket, online retailers, specialty stores, departmental stores, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the low fat yogurt market are General Mills Inc., Nestle S.A., Danone, Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd., Tesco, The Kraft Heinz Company, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Chobani LLC., Fage USA Dairy Industry, Inc., and Drums Food International Pvt Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global low fat yogurt market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as the global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

