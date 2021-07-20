Liquid Smoke Market is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2027

The processed food manufacturing companies have increased their spending on the use of liquid smoke as an ingredient in the formulation of meats, seafood, poultry products, seasonings, sauces, bread, and crackers. Liquid smoke is a taste enhancer, with no side effects and can be consumed directly. Liquid smoke is used on smoked food items, to add flavor to vegetables and meat, to maintain the taste. They add a smoky fragrance to various cuisines and are mostly available in red and yellow colors. To produce liquid smoke, additives and smoke are condensed from burnt woods of maple, beech, oak, or hickory, and are further distilled and filtered. Its demand has increased mainly because it improves the shelf life of products without grilling and roasting. It is extensively used in seafood, meat, sauces, and dairy products to add flavor and color through different processes like spraying, dipping, and atomizing.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 outbreak has hit the manufacturers of processed food products massively.

Consumables with longer shelf life witnessed high demand from consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand for fruits & vegetables, frozen food products, flour, and whole grains, among others, is very high.

Although manufacturers are not able to supply these products as per the demand because of the disruption of the supply chain.

All import-export activities are at a halt, slowing down the growth and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Processed food industry which includes, fruits & vegetables, dairy, fisheries, poultry & meat processing, food retail, etc. is rising rapidly. Therefore, acting as a prime factor for driving the global liquid smoke market. Consumers are also attracted by the smoky taste and fragrance, which again leads to the growth of the market. Rise in demand for barbeque sauce and flavor, increase in use of liquid smoke as a color preservative, and the presence of antimicrobial additives in liquid smoke are few other factors that boost the growth of the global liquid smoke market. As compared to the conventional method, the total cost of using liquid smoke is low, which fuels the growth of the market.

Still, the manufacturers of processed meat prefer conventional method as it gives a distinct taste and texture; restraining the growth of the liquid smoke market. Few people are allergic to smoked food products, availability of alternatives like smoked sugar & salt, and many people are not aware of the liquid smoke, which hampers the market growth for the global liquid smoke market. In addition, smoked food can have health risks associated with them, as the smoke contains several chemicals that might cause cancer, this is another major factor restraining the growth of the global liquid smoke market.

Top key Players: Besmoke Ltd., Ruitenberg Ingredients, Kerry Group, Red Arrow International BV, Baumer Foods, Redbrook Ingredient Services Ltd., B&G Foods, Colgin, MSK Ingredients Ltd., Azelis SA., and Frutarom Savory Solutions GmbH

