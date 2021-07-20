Jeff Bezos flies with the new Shepard capsule from Blue Origin – Sidereal Messenger

Follow Jeff Bezos’ first flight into space in the New Shepard capsule live with Sidereal Messenger from 9:50 a.m. The missile will leave Blue Origin’s facilities in West Texas, USA and is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (GMT). On board are Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, aviators Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen.

It will be the first manned flight of the vehicle that has already made another 15 successful voyages into space, but without people on board. And it’s a suborbital flight: the single-stage rocket takes off, the capsule detaches, reaches an altitude of over 100 km and then returns to Earth with the help of a parachute without entering orbit. During the parabolic journey, the occupants experience two to three minutes of weightlessness (feeling of weightlessness) and can observe the landscape of our planet from space.

