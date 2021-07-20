Industrial Smart Motors Market Worth $1,809.1 Million by 2025 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Industrial Smart Motors Market by Offering, End User, and Market Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, the “industrial smart motors market was valued at $1,207.86 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,809.11 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.28% from 2018 to 2025.” Asia-Pacific dominated the industrial smart motors market accounting for around two-fifths share of the total revenue by region.

Industrial smart motors are specialized motors that offer superior performance through integration of internet of things (IoT) enabled services that include superior machine control, predictive maintenance, and reduced downtime during maintenance. Smart motors have witnessed a rise in their scope of application across different industry verticals due to integration of sensors, microprocessor chips, and software programs.

For instance, they find application in discrete automation, materials handling, industrial machineries & equipment, smart manufacturing, and mechanical power transmission-based equipment among others. As a result, the industrial smart motors have gained traction in the recent years and are expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The key players profiled in the report include CG, Dunkermotoren GmbH, HSD SpA, Nidec Corporation, Reliance Precision Limited, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Somfy Systems Inc., TECHNOSOFT SA, and USAutomation.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

Products

Services

By End-User

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Others

By Market Vertical

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

