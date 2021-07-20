Industrial Brakes Market-2023, Size, Share, Growth Analysis | by Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Brakes by Type, Application and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the industrial brakes market was valued at $828 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,074 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2017 to 2023. Europe is expected to be the leading contributor to the industrial brakes market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

Industrial Brakes Market by Type (Mechanically Applied Brakes, Hydraulically Applied Brakes, Pneumatically Applied Brakes, Electrically Applied Brakes, Drum & Disc Brakes, and Spring Brakes), Application (Holding Brakes, Dynamic & Emergency Brakes, and Tension Brakes), and End User Industry (Metals & Mining, Construction, Power Generation, Entertainment, Marine & Shipping, and Others)

Rise in automation processes and adoption of industrial robotics is expected to drive the industrial brakes market. In addition, the increase in consciousness toward safety and efficiency of industrial machineries also boost the market growth. However, due to fluctuating prices of materials used for brakes impacting the profit margins and stringent regulations associated with industrial machineries are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Technological driven advancement such as sensors-enabled brake systems and automatic braking systems are anticipated to provide lucrative profitable opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Antec, S.A., Carlisle Brake & Friction, Coremo Ocmea S.P.A., Eaton, GKN Walterscheid Gmbh, Pintsch Bubenzer Gmbh, Ringspann GmbH, and SIBRE – Siegerland Bremsen GmbH.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial brakes market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities.

It gives illustrations through the Porters Five Forces analysis to highlight the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

It provides quantitative analysis of the industry to determine the market potential, during the forecast period.

