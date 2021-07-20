Home Theatre Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a latest report titled, “Home Theatre Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The market report features the factors and top market trends that fuel the growth of the home theatre market. Increasing population, surge in disposable income, increasing requirement of home entertainment and technology advancement are the factors dominating the demand of the home theatre market. Home theater system has created a substantial interest of the customers in the home entertainment progressions from past few years. Hike in the prices of movie tickets has been one of the factors for rising requirement of feasible and advanced home theatre systems, which have presented opportunity for the customers to experience advanced home entertainment.

Home theatre is swiftly replacing the conventional television by technological incorporations in the new models of home theatre system; which present similar outlook as that of small multiplex cinema providing the super HD quality. Additionally, the key manufactures have launched home theatre packages as per the requirement of customers and installation necessities according to the size and design of the room. Whereas, the high cost of installation hinders the growth of home theatre market.

The availability of home theatre on various online and offline distribution channels has created a pathway for the growing home theatre market. The e-commerce platform presents various discounts, offers, and payment options on the home theatre system has increased the consumer inclination.

Geographically Analysis – Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, JBL Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins, Atlantic Technology Inc.,Akai Electronics Company, Definitive Technology, Golden Ear Technology, Yamaha Corporation and Pioneer Corporation.

The key market players profiled in the report include – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 scenario has inclined the customers towards the essential commodities rather than luxury goods such as home theatre, which in turn has impacted the sales and revenue of the home theatre market. The production of home theatre systems is hampered due to the shutdown of various manufacturing units and shortage of manpower. China has been the leading country in the production and export of electronic products, but due to recent trade restrictions adopted in several countries the global supply chain of home theatre market has been declined. Transportation restrictions imposed in various parts of the world have led to disruption in the delivery of home theatres through online platforms.

Key Segments Covered:

○ Product Outlook

○ Components

○ Distribution Channel

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the home theatre industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the home theatre market share.

○ The report provides a detailed home theatre market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global home theatre market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

