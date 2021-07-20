Healthcare Wipes Market by Product and Distribution Channel- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare wipes are used to maintain personal hygiene and sanitation, including skin cleansing, surface cleaning, disinfection, hand sanitizing, and hospital sterilization. Most commonly used healthcare wipes are bed bath wipes, macerator friendly body wipes, flushable skin cleansing wipes, pre-injection alcohol wipes, and non-invasive medical device disinfecting wipes, which are available in a wide variety of packaging such as sachets, flow-packs, canisters/tubs, or buckets.

Beneficial features of healthcare wipes, such as prevention and control of infection, fuel the market growth. Healthcare wipes can be used on a wide array of products, even upon surfaces and instruments that get contaminated easily, and are ideal for everyday use. Healthcare wipes are also used extensively in supermarkets and food preparation environments for prevention of spreading of germs. These wipes provide additional hypoallergenic benefits for patients and infection control in hospitals, nursing homes, and medical practices, which fosters their growth. Advancements in chemicals used to manufacture these wipes is anticipated to present a lucrative opportunity to the manufacturers. Rise in hygiene and health concerns among people is expected to boost growth further. However, use of certain chemicals, which may not react well with a few body or skin types, and strict government regulations may restraint this growth.

The healthcare wipes market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and geography. The market segmentation based on product includes dry wipes and wet wipes. The distribution channel includes online platform, departmental stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The key players profiled in the report are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Procotech Limited (UK), Technical Textile Services Ltd. (UK), and Progressive Products, LLC (U.S.).

Healthcare Wipes Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Dry Wipes

Wet Wipes

By Distribution Channel

Online Platform

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (U.S.)

The Clorox Company (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Procotech Limited (UK)

Technical Textile Services Ltd. (UK)

Progressive Products, LLC (U.S.)

