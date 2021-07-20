Friction Products and Materials Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by 2025 | by Product, Business & Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Friction products and materials market by Product Type, End-Use Industry, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the friction products and materials market size accounted for $17,046 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $24,533 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Friction materials are utilized to induce friction in situations where slow movement is necessary. A friction material retrains the relative motion, when a solid object comes into contact with a diverging surface that opposes an object’s direction of movement. In other words, friction can be used anywhere. For e.g. simply slowing down or stopping an object to accelerating it to a certain speed.

Friction materials are mostly made up of substances such as paper, elastomerics, graphitics, and sintered metals. Bonded sintered metal or ceramic is most commonly used in the production of friction material products. Friction materials are used to make brake and clutch systems, transmissions, and certain industrial and household items. Industries such as aircraft, aerospace, automotive, railroad, and defense use friction materials for applications, which include clutch & brake systems, operating systems, automotive equipment, gear tooth systems, and industrial machinery.

Key Players

ABS Friction Corp, Akebono Brake Industry, Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF), European Friction Industries Ltd, Fras-le, GMP Friction Products, Hindustan Composites Ltd., MIBA AG, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., and Tenneco (Federal-Mogul Holding).

Geographic Review

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period. China is a pioneer in the friction products and materials market. Therefore, global friction products and materials market share is highest among the Asia-Pacific countries.



Key Findings

In 2017, the pad friction materials product segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The automobile and railway industries are expected to be the largest customers for the friction materials players as the two contributes for around 84.5% share of the total friction products and materials market globally in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is projected as one of the most dominant regions in the friction products and materials market. The Asia-Pacific market accounted for more than 45 % of friction products and materials market share in 2017.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential. The study provides an in-depth friction products and materials market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

In addition, friction products and materials market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2025 is also included in the report.

