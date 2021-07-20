Dog Supplement Market are also anticipated to record steady sales growth

Dog supplements help the dogs to boost up their immune system and reduce the chances of some dangerous diseases—diabetes, cancer, and heart attack. These supplements help to fight against allergies, itchiness in skin, bacterial infection, and boost the growth of dogs. Different variants in supplements are available according to the age of dogs such as for puppy, senior, or adult. For puppies, the supplements are used which helps to enhance bone strength and memory power. The demand for organic supplement is increasing to relieve the problem of joint pain and discomfort caused in dogs.

Rk Naturals Co.,BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH,Kemin IndustriesInc.,Nestlé S.A.,NovotechNutraceuticals, Inc.,NOW Health Group Inc.,Nutramax Laboratories Inc.,Nutri-Pet Research Inc.,VirbacCorporate,Zoetis Inc.

COVID-19 pandemic has led to the disruption of the dog supplement supply chain due to the transportation restrictions. The shutdown of distribution channels has impacted the availability of dog supplements causing an increase in demand and shortage in supply of dog supplement market.

The initial lockdown scenario has led to the shutdown of production and hampered raw material procurement. The trade barriers have affected the global supply chain of the dog supplement market.

There is a rapid increase in the demand for dog supplements because of the growing awareness about the health benefits associated with these supplements amongst dog owners. They are inclined toward feeding their dogs properly with every nutrient which is beneficial for the growth of the dogand is necessary for maintaining the required weight and height.

The increasing ownership of dogs and concerns about dog health boost the demand for dog supplements. The requirement of organic supplements has increased due to the inclination of customers toward the organic ingredients in the supplement rather than the atrocious artificial ingredients such as preservatives, pesticides, and others which cause harmer health of the dogs. The labeling of dog supplements is considered cautiously by the customers leading to changes in buying patterns.

New product launches to flourish the market

The dog supplement market is anticipated to flourish because of increase in ownership of dogs and the affection of owners toward their pets. The surge in spending power and disposable income have presented the requirement of valuable nutritious dog supplements rather than the use of low-quality feed which can cause life-threatening diseases in dogs. The dog supplements are available in different forms such as tablets and capsules, liquid, gel, powder, and others. The quality standards are carefully monitored and regulated for dog supplements to reduce the chances of infection and allergies in dogs.

North America holds the highest market share of the dog supplement market due to the surge in dog ownership and the acceptance of dogs in the household. The Asia Pacific is a growing market of dog supplements due to the inclination of people for pet dogs as well as an increase in the nuclear families leading to pet dogs for safety purpose.

There are various ingredients from which the dog supplement is prepared like eggs, dairy products, vegetables, cereals, meat, fish, and animal derivatives. Key manufacturers are focused on introducing innovation in dog supplement market by expanding the incorporation of numerous organic ingredients in dog supplements. The addition of ingredients in dog supplements is done in compliance with regulatory standards to avoid allergies or liver problems in dogs.

