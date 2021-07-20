Disposable Loaf Pans Market is predicted to experience noticeable growth in the future
Disposable Loaf Pans Market By Type (Paper, Aluminum Foil , Others ) Application (Residential, Commercial) Distribution Channel (Offline Channel, Online Channel) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
A loaf pan is also known as bread pan or loaf tin. It is a container used as a kitchen utensil for baking breads, meatloaves, pound cakes, puddings, rolls, and other breads. They are designed in various sizes and shapes according to the requirement of products being baked. Loaf pans are generally manufactured from aluminum, glass, silicone, ceramic, cast iron, stainless steel, special non-sticking paper, and others. Disposable loaf pans are made up of paper, aluminum foil, and wood, which can be used for baking and disposed off easily. Paper-based loaf pans are manufactured from natural brown colored paper and adhesives approved by the FDA. They include heavy coated non-stick and grease resistant paper, ideal for baking products such as pound cake, banana bread, and zucchini bread. Disposable loaf pans is the present new form of equipment used in baking industry, which can be utilized as food-grade packaging material as well.
Market scope and structure analysis:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2020–2027
|Base year considered
|2019
|Forecast period
|2021–2027
|Forecast units
|Value ($US)
|Segments covered
|By Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
|Companies covered
|Durable Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Novocart, D&W Fine Pack, Regency Wraps, MalcoBakeware, SOLUT!, Reynolds Consumer Products, Technobake, Wilton Brands LLC, Welcome Home Brands, Temmashiki Co. Ltd.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
- Requirement of commercial disposable loaf pashas increased in coronavirus scenario, owing to surface spread of viruses and inclination of consumers toward one-time use material.
- Distribution channel such as supermarkets and e-commerce platforms have been disrupted, owing to the lockdown scenario and late deliveries, which, in turn, has impacted sales and revenue of the disposable loaf pan market.
- Procurement of raw materials and supply of end products has affected, owing to transportation restrictions.
- Lockdown scenario has led to shut down of several manufacturing units and shortage of manpower leading to decline in production.
- The global supply chain of disposable loaf pans has been disrupted, owingto export and import bans in various countries.
- Use of disposable loaf pans is anticipated to increase post-COVID scenario, owing to inclination of consumers toward maintaining safety from spread of the virus.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis
Disposable loaf pans are widely used residentially as well as commercially for baking various food products. They are available in various designs and shapes for baking of particular products in perfect shape and texture. Baking loaf pans are launched in several improved designs and print patterns. In addition, increase in awareness about new products; multi-functional pans; reduced greasing requirements; natural paper-based loaf pans; one-time use pans; reduced requirement of cleaning; use of pans for packaging purposes; gift-ready baking pans; and alluring appearance of paper loaf pans also propel the market growth.
Moreover, FDA approved adhesives; increase in commercial use of disposable loaf pans in the baking industry; ease in transport of baking goods; oven, microwave, and freezer safe disposable loaf pans; availability of loaf pans in various sets; availability of variants in color and design; environment-friendly material; low price products; e-commerce platforms; investments in innovation; surge in technology and automation; and increase indispensable income also drive the market growth. However, suitability for single use only, expensive raw material, availability of alternative products, use of traditional loaf pans, limited choice of products for baking in disposable loaf pans, thickness of paper-based loaf pans, and government regulations hinder the market growth.
The global disposable loaf pans market trends are as follows:
Increase in requirement of disposable loaf pans
Disposable loaf pans have dual functionality of baking and packaging food products directly with ease of transportation. They are available in several prints and alluring designs making them suitable for gift packaging. Recent developments and investments in launching advanced packaging for food products have created easy solution of multi-functional packages, which can be used for processing as well as direct consumption. Paper-based and aluminum foil loaf pans are most widely used disposable loaf pans that are lightweight, resistant to high temperature, rigid, safe for the food quality, and biodegradable.
Novocart, one of the leading brands of disposable loaf pans, launched a paper loaf pan with PET-laminated interior manufactured by use of grease-resistant paper with enhanced sidewall strength to minimize expansion of loaf. It is cost-effective and is suitable for baking and reheating food products without any alteration in food quality. Hence, such factors are anticipated to boost the market growth.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the global disposable loaf pans industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global disposable loaf pans market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global disposable loaf pans market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides detailed global disposable loaf pans market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in the Disposable Loaf Pans Market Research Report:
- Who are the leading market players active in the disposable loaf pans market?
- What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?
- What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the disposable loaf pans market?
- What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
