Deodorant and Antiperspirants Market Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts -2027
Deodorant and Antiperspirants Market by Type (Deodorant Sprays, Roll-On, Cream, and Gel), Ingredient (Conditioner, Fragrances, Alcohol, Moisturizers, Antimicrobials, and Others), EndUser (Men and Women), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
A deodorant is a cosmetic product which is useful in preventing the body from bacterial break down. It issued to prevent sweating by blocking the glands. Whereas, antiperspirants are the subset of deodorants. It contains aluminum salt, which is used to extract moisture from the skin and is very beneficial throughout the summer season. The demand for the deodorants and antiperspirants is witnessing an increase amongst the male population. The deodorants and antiperspirants act as a tonic against body odor and therefore used by mentor grooming themselves, and to avoid the unnecessarily stinking and smell from the body. It is usually applied to the armpits to reduce unnecessary sweating and to give fragrance to the body. Deodorant help cut down the bacteria and causes body aura because it comprises an antimicrobial agent, which is its main ingredient. Both deodorants and antiperspirants are manufactured from those ingredients that reduce body sweat.
Market scope and structure analysis:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2020–2027
|Base year considered
|2019
|Forecast period
|2021–2027
|Forecast units
|Value ($US)
|Segments covered
|Type, Ingredient, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
|Companies covered
|Unilever, Cavinkare, Addidas, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Godrej and Garnier, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, and Lion Corporation
COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:
COVID-19 does not have a severe impact on the deodorant and antiperspirants market because consumers are still using these products. Even though the consumers are sitting at home, they are still demanding for the deodorant and antiperspirants because of its main advantage that it helps in maintaining hygiene. However, due to the disruption in the supply chain, manufacturers are facing problems of production and supply. Also, trade barriers on export & import of goods & services are affecting the supply of deodorant and antiperspirants to the consumers.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis:
Demand for deodorant is more in male grooming as they have to take more care of sweat related hygiene. The demand for this industry is expanding continuously due to an increase in the purchase of grooming products, rise in income, and changes in fashion trends. In today’s scenario, the consumers are more concerned about their health and fitness, directly impacting such commodities. Activities like walking, jogging, and gaming are on an increase, and they cause heavy sweating, which creates a need for applying the deodorant to get rid of the odor and bacteria.
The global market of the deodorants and antiperspirants is tremendous, as there are many varieties available for these products, differentiated by their fragrances and benefits. Males prefer deodorants having a strong-smelling perfume, over deodorants with pleasant-smelling perfume. Also, the demand for deodorants is more in the summer season, as it is the season of sweat. Furthermore, few people have a hobby of maintaining the stock of deodorants, so they purchase every premium deodorant they like because the high prices are not a priority for them, even if, these premium deodorants are available in small-sized bottles.
New product launches to flourish the market
The market players operating in this market are fully aware of the spending capacity of consumers on these products. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation and are adding more product ranges, according to the preferences of the customers. This creates opportunities for the growth of the market. Different forms of products available for this market are deodorant sprays, roll-on, cream, gel, and others. Consumers choose from these product types according to their convenience.
The demand and the highest market share for deodorant and antiperspirant is in North America because a large part of the population, especially youngsters, are inclining toward their health, fitness, and grooming. They are also influenced by social media trends and celebrities endorsing several brands. Consumers today prefer quality over price and thus are even ready to buy high priced products.
This product is available in both online and offline retail stores. People prefer to buy from several online platforms as they can easily scroll and get the best offers like discounts, buy1 and get2 free offers, and other such offers. However, most people prefer purchasing from the various hypermarket, supermarkets, and other brick & mortar stores as they have the advantage of testing the product before purchasing.
Key Segments Covered:
|Segments
|Sub-segments
|Type
|
|Ingredient
|
|End User
|
|Distribution Channel
|
Key Benefits of the Report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the deodorant and antiperspirants market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the deodorant and antiperspirants market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the deodorant and antiperspirants market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed deodorant and antiperspirants market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in the Deodorant and Antiperspirants Market Report:
- What are the leading market players active in the deodorant and antiperspirants market?
- What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
