Deodorant and Antiperspirants Market Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts -2027

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Ingredient, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Unilever, Cavinkare, Addidas, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Godrej and Garnier, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, and Lion Corporation

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

COVID-19 does not have a severe impact on the deodorant and antiperspirants market because consumers are still using these products. Even though the consumers are sitting at home, they are still demanding for the deodorant and antiperspirants because of its main advantage that it helps in maintaining hygiene. However, due to the disruption in the supply chain, manufacturers are facing problems of production and supply. Also, trade barriers on export & import of goods & services are affecting the supply of deodorant and antiperspirants to the consumers.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis:

Demand for deodorant is more in male grooming as they have to take more care of sweat related hygiene. The demand for this industry is expanding continuously due to an increase in the purchase of grooming products, rise in income, and changes in fashion trends. In today’s scenario, the consumers are more concerned about their health and fitness, directly impacting such commodities. Activities like walking, jogging, and gaming are on an increase, and they cause heavy sweating, which creates a need for applying the deodorant to get rid of the odor and bacteria.

The global market of the deodorants and antiperspirants is tremendous, as there are many varieties available for these products, differentiated by their fragrances and benefits. Males prefer deodorants having a strong-smelling perfume, over deodorants with pleasant-smelling perfume. Also, the demand for deodorants is more in the summer season, as it is the season of sweat. Furthermore, few people have a hobby of maintaining the stock of deodorants, so they purchase every premium deodorant they like because the high prices are not a priority for them, even if, these premium deodorants are available in small-sized bottles.