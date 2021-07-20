Construction Lasers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis by 2025 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Lasers Market by Product and Range: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″, the global construction lasers market is expected to reach $3,363.0 million by 2025, from $2,394.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 36.8% share, followed by Europe.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4471

LASER is an acronym for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation. Construction lasers are used in the construction industry for levelling, surveying, measuring, and aligning activities. The construction laser is a tool that consists of a laser projector, which emits laser beams toward a specific object. This laser beam is used to calculate numerous civil measurements such as distance, angle, elevation, and grade. Construction lasers provide quick and accurate construction activities as compared to traditional methods.

Growth in the construction industry creates a huge demand for construction activities around the world. R&D teams have come up with better performing products, which cut down the manufacturing cost of these construction lasers. These advancements in technology meet consumer expectations for premium quality and high precision products. Thus, these factors are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Key Players

The major players, such as AdirPro, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Hilti Corporation, Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc., Kapro Industries Ltd., Pacific Laser Systems (Fortive Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH, STABILA Messgerte Gustav Ullrich GmbH, Trimble, Inc. (Spectra Precision), and Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.).

Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4471

Key Market Segments

By Product

Rotary level laser

Liner laser level

Plumb/dot laser

Others

By Range

1ft to 100ft

101ft to 200ft

201ft and above

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4471

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.