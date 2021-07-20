Computer Keyboard Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The computer keyboard market is experiencing significant growth due to surge in demand for computer hardware as individuals are working remotely to tackle the operational challenge caused by COVID-19. It is expected to considerably grow in the next few years are many corporate individuals will shift toward remote working. It is an input device that is used to enter functions and characters into a personal computer, laptop, tablet, phones, and smart television (TV).

Swiss-American company Logitech International, SA, is ramping up offerings to meet the new demand offered by individuals, and is focusing on the production of wireless peripherals to fulfill the market need as soon as possible. Keyboards are mainly of three types wired keyboard, wireless keyboard, and ergonomic keyboard. Convenience for employees is a crucial factor for a good working environment. The keyboard companies are introducing ergonomic keyboards designed to reduce muscle stress. These keyboards are comfortable and convenient for usage.

The application of a computer keyboard is in personal, corporate, gaming, and others. Its end users are E-learning institute, household, corporate institutions and others. It is considered cheap and highly productive computer peripherals that can improve efficiency.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Segments Covered Type, Switches, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Companies Covered Logitech International, SA, Razer Inc, HP Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Dell technologies Inc, Corsair Component Inc, Rapoo Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Cherry GmbH, and Roccat GmbH.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 had restricted outdoor movement and forced users to maintain social distance and work remotely to tackle the operational barrier. It has led to a surge in demand for computer hardware and peripheral to run the clerical work properly. Computer peripheral companies were focusing on the bulk production of keyboards.

However, supply chain of distribution was disrupted due to COVID-19 that impacted the sale and market demand. COVID-19 has caused an operational challenge to the corporate, which is forcing the individuals to work long on keyboards to achieve their targets, resulting in increasing musculoskeletal disorder (MSDs) and repetitive strain injuries (RSIs). This has created a demand for using ergonomic keyboards.

Top Impacting Factors

The low price with high-quality products in the market are encouraging intense competition between companies that can lead to the market growth.

Increased awareness for strain or stress in muscles had led to an increased usage of ergonomic keyboards. Certain types of ergonomic keyboards have a non-standard layout, which generally confuses the user and decreases efficiency.

Ergonomic keyboards with standard layouts are beneficial for employees as they increase productivity and maintain comfort for working. The increase in capitalization on marketing activities by the manufacturers to promote ergonomic keyboards is expected to offer a huge opportunity to expand their business in the market.

The importance of convenience is a crucial factor for working, which has led to a demand for wireless ergonomic keyboards. The wireless keyboard with an ergonomic layout will give total comfort to the user without any muscle stress.

Healthy typing habits initiated by the management of a company can discourage the usage of ergonomic keyboards and instead adapt perfect posture while typing.

Market Trends

New product launches

The launch of newly developed products is needed due to the increased need for peripheral to tackle the operational challenges and the importance of convenience. As new products with enhanced features can generate demand and regulate the growth of the market. Compact size, anti-ghosting keys, membrane keys, fast entry, and lightweight are the features that can increase optimal efficiency and can be advantageous for usage. A new upgraded version of a wireless ergonomic keyboard can be advertised or promoted to generate self-awareness, which is expected to increase the sale over the coming years.

The emergence of the e-sports industry

The demand for upgraded and best hardware is increasing due to growth and popularity of the e-sports industry. The high standards of performance by the players are demanding better keyboards and unique features that will enhance the performance and lead to the best outcomes that the community expects from its players. The followers of the esports industry also want to use the same types of equipment used by their idols. This is expected to enforce the computer keyboards market companies to invest more in research and development to bring out more efficient keyboards that can take gaming to the next level.

Additional features in wireless ergonomic keyboards

New features such as backlit and hotkey are attracting users. The backlit feature helps the individual work in low light condition and the hotkey is the pre-programmed feature or can be used to create shortcuts. These features can make an ergonomic keyboard attractive for usage and can drive up sales.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Wired Keyboard

Wireless Keyboard

Ergonomic Keyboard

Switches

Linear

Clicky

Tactical

Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Bluetooth

End User

E-learning Institution

Household

Corporate Institution

Others

Application

Corporate

Personal

Gaming

Others

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Electronic Malls

Online Retail

Others

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the computer keyboards industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the computer keyboards market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the computer keyboards market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed computer keyboards market analysis on the basis of competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Report

Who are the leading market players active in the computer keyboards market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

