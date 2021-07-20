Compact Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth & Analysis by 2023

According to the new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Compact Construction Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the compact construction equipment market was valued at $6,250 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $9,438 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 32.0% of the market share in 2016, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Compact construction equipment are small in size, highly efficient, and easy to use. They find their application majorly in the construction industry as they are easy to handle. The demand for compact construction equipment has increased, owing to increase in construction activities as well as growth in application areas in the mining and agriculture industry. In addition, technological advancements are expected to propel the market growth. However, high production cost and volatile fuel prices pose a threat to the growth of the market.

Key Players

The key market players profiled are Caterpillar, Inc., JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang, Sany, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Volvo, and XCMG.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Equipment

Backhoe Loader

Excavator

Skid Steer Loader

Telehandler

Track Loader

Others

By End-user Industry

Metals & Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Application

Loading

Excavation

Materials Handling

Lifting & Hoisting

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

