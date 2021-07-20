Beer Mug Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Key Segmentation, Forecast To 2021-2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Beer Mug Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Popularity of drinking beer is rising day-by -bay not only among men but also among women, due to increase in financial independences and professionals. Today with adaptation of new life style, people demand some varieties in beer. Craft beer is a new trend among people that is increasing consumption of beer, which will lead to the growth of the beer mug market during the forecast period.

Consumer are demanding customized beer mugs for their loved once to gift it on special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, & many more. Popularity of customized or quoted beer mugs is increasing, online platforms such as IGP and Gift Cart are playing vital role in driving the growth of the beer mugs market by providing multiple option for customization.

The key market players profiled in the report include Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Union Glass Co. Ltd., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd, Femora India Pvt. Ltd., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Borosil Renewable Limited, and International Glass Ltd

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has drastic impact on beer mug markets. As there was a nation-wide lockdown implemented by governments during pre-COVID-19, which has led to disruption in supply chain of raw material and production cycle of beer mug market.

Pubs, Bars, Hotels, & Restaurant were almost remained closed for first 2 quarters in all the metropolitan cities due to the pandemic, which has very adverse effect on beer mugs because almost near by 35% of beer mugs produced by small or large scale industries are consumed by Pubs , Bars , Hotels & Restaurant.

