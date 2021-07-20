B2B Freight Transportation Market : Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027

Freight transportation is the physical process of transporting commodities, merchandise goods, and cargo. Transportation mainly takes place by sea, land, or air. Technological advancements have led to innovative ways of conceptualizing the process along with the development of new efficiencies. Network information has emerged with quick contacts and transaction times along with reliable shipments, which is estimated to drive the growth of the market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The transportation sector has been one of the primary victims of COVID-19.

Transportation organization should ensure that transport networks continue to operate through the lockdown to bring balance between reduced operation and providing enough capacity for key workers to practice efficient distribution

Long-term investment programs need to be re-planned and re-prioritize as the revenue has decreased. This is estimated to be a big challenge for companies.

Companies need to plan for the availability of key personnel with critical skills and training are available throughout the pandemic for flow of operations.

The transportation department can determine the cost of operations and imply low ridership to protect some of its core assets.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Growth in demand for on-time delivery and cost-effective transportation is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the complexity of shipping and delivering goods along with inefficiency in controlling cost is expected to act as a challenge for the market growth. Furthermore, green freight and demand shift toward digitization are expected to create new opportunities for the B2B freight transportation market.

The B2B freight transportation market trends are as follows:

Growing demand for on-time delivery:

The demand for on-time delivery has been increasing mainly in the logistics industry, which has become a vital factor among its competitors. Introduction of several innovations in freight transportation for effective management of the transportation process has helped in the development of the market. Transportation management accounts for one-third of the logistics cost, which highly influences the performance of the entire market, thereby fueling the growth of the B2B freight transportation market.

Cost-effective transportation:

Freight transportation offers a cost-effective management system, which helps local and small players to compete at the global arena. Industrial players and government agencies use their terms for fuel management, route planning, vendor management, freight optimization, and order management for the system within the freight transport management, which is expected to enhance operations over the forecast period.