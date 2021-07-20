Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis, Business-Opportunities 2027

Protein plays an important role in building as well as improving muscles and other body tissues. These are produced by amino acids that help enzyme and hormone secretion required for healthy body function. The deficiency of amino acid leads to health problems in livestock, thus decreasing performance and productivity. Animals are not able to produce their amino acid, hence it needs to be provided in the form of their diet. Animal feed protein helps animals in providing amino acid. The global animal feed protein ingredients market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to grow in the future owing to increase in consumption of meat.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Lockdown Affects:

COVID-19 impact has hindered the production of animal feed products due to shortage of manpower and disruption in the production as well as trade.

Logistic Network:

There is an impact on the supply chain due to COVID-19. The supply chain has been facing many problems regarding the transport of goods and the export of goods from one country to another country. For example, countries like Romania have restricted the export to non-European-Union countries creating problem in demand and supply of animal feed industry.

Reduction in use of soybean, corn.

The decline in consumption of fish and meat has affected the demand for soybean and corn in animal feed. It is anticipated by analysts, that there will be a fall in the demand for soybean and corn in nations such

as Thailand and Vietnam in 2020.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers,and Impact Analysis

Rise in the consumption of meat products among consumers is the major growth driver for the feed market, which in turn boosts the growth of the animal feed protein ingredients market. The government has taken initiative in agriculture business and increased investment in agriculture, which also fosters the market growth.

Major market players are innovating new products to launch diversity of products. For example, Catalysta has launched a conventional product that is used to feed animalsowing to shortage of soybean and corn production.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global animal feed protein ingredients industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global animal feed protein ingredients market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global animal feed protein ingredients market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global animal feed protein ingredients market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Top Key Players: Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland,DSM, Hamlet Proteins, Catalysta, Titan Biotech, Burcon NutriScience, Nutraferma LLC., Tyson foods Inc., Nutreco N.V.

