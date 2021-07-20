Agricultural Robots Market Trends, Growth, Analysis by 2023 | by Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Agricultural Robots Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global agricultural robots market was valued at $2,927 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,050 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high potential, owing to the growth in the agricultural industry as a resultant of exponential increase in demand for food production.

Technological evolution has had an extensive impact on various industries such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, agriculture, and construction. With the continuous demographic surge, consumers demand for food is rapidly increasing. This has led to gradual adoption of technological solutions to catalyze the agricultural productivity by the agricultural industry.

Agricultural robots are gaining traction among the farmers, owing to the need for producing food products effectively and ensuring sustainability. These robots are deployed to speed the farming processes with minimal human interventions. Various agricultural robots are programmed to perform different farming processes such as field farming, dairy farming, seed sorting, soil management, and others. High requirement for modernized and sustainable farming processes to produce faster yields is expected to drive the global agricultural robots market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

DeLaval, GEA Group, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, AGCO, Lely, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Harvest Automation, John Deere, Clearpath Robotics, and Deepfield Robotics.

By Type

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Milking Robots

Automated Harvest Robots

Material Management

Others (Animal Management and Forest Management)

By Application

Dairy Management

Irrigation Management

Harvest Management

Soil Management

Inventory Management

Others (Field Mapping and Pruning Management)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

