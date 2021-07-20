Africa Well Intervention Services Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028

Demand for natural gas, crude oil & gas reserves and reinforcing existing reserves are propelling the growth of the Africa well intervention services market. However, high environmental risks and strict government regulations are factors obstructing the growth of the market. Increasing investment in shale gas create opportunities in the market.

The Africa well intervention services market is segmented based on service type, applications, and countries. Service types covered in the report include logging & bottom hole survey, tubing/packer failure & repair, stimulation, artificial lift, and others. The market is further classified based on applications into onshore and offshore. Geographically, the market is classified based on countries into Nigeria, Algeria, Angola and others.

The prominent companies operating in the market are Weatherford International PLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., Halliburton Co., Archer Limited, FMC Technologies, Nabors Industries Limited, and Aker Solutions ASA. They have adopted strategies, such as agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain stronghold of the market.

