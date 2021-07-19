Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Video-as-a-service (VaaS) is ahosted service that provides a customer with all 0infrastructure needed to make calls either point to point or multipoint. In VaaS model surveillance equipment is at customer location and video storage and management infrastructure is at a hosted facility. Customers can log in to hosted facility using a browser, viathe internet, from anywhere in the world; to access videocontent. There is no client application that resides on customer’s Internet-enabled device.VaaSoffers organizations a completely customized managed video solution, which combines features such as hosting, bridging, gateway, network services, maintenance, and integrated room services for a monthly fee. It is available to organizations with or without their own infrastructure.

Increase in investments on cloud-based video service, major shift towarddigitization;emergence of bring-your-own-device trend, along with growing remotely-workingemployees due to COVID-19 pandemic majorly drives growth of the video-as-a-service market. However, high cost associated with content creation and validating, low proximity, andlow engagements are some factors, which hinder growth of the market. Furthermore, rise inadoption of these platforms among small and medium size businesses is opportunistic for the market.

After COVID-19 pandemic most of work force from various organizationshave started working from remote locations. Hence, the concept of bring your own devices is on the rise and key players have increased investments in video as a service market.

