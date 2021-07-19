Seat Track Position Sensors Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2028 | Allied Market Research

Much like seatbelt buckle sensor ICs, seat position sensor ICs commonly use a vane interrupt style of sensing to determine what zone, along the seat track, is the seat positioned. It includes a magnet and a unipolar, Hall-effect switch on either side of the seat track.

When the seat itself slides into a predetermined zone, the ferrous material of a bar along the under part of the seat interrupts the path of the magnetic field to the sensing element, thereby switching the device on and informing the airbag system that the seat is in that zone. Multiple sensor ICs can be used to determine different positions along the seat track, which can then be used by the airbag deployment controller to determine the relative position of the driver to the steering wheel or dashboard.

Increasing driver safety demand and rise in automobiles purchase boost the market growth. However, these systems may result in faulty systems due to its automation, which in turn restrains the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, advancements in the field of sensors and sensing components is expected to overcome these issues & provide huge opportunities to the market growth.

The market for seat track position sensors is segmented into product, application, and geography. The product is further divided into magneto-resistive sensors, inductive sensors, and others. The application is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The region wise divisions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players mentioned in the report are Allegro MicroSystems, Dalroad Norslo, Hartmann, Skyweal, Stoneridge, and TE Connectivity.

