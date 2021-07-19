Pet Care Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Pet care products are necessary to help raise a pet. These include pet food, cleaning products, pet toys, and pet medical care products. Pets act as a companion for a human being. Pets can be intelligent, reliable, and emotional toward their owner.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Animal, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered PetSmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Nestle S.A, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Mars Inc., Champion Pet Foods, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc., Heristo AG, Petmate Holdings CO.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The pet care market has been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has hampered the supply chain of the product due to restrictions on travel and which has led to a shortage of products.

Due to lockdown, sales have decreased as various pet care stores are closed. However, the online retailer has helped in increasing product sales.

Import and exports are also affected because of regulatory hurdles which have caused in shortage of raw material and pet care products.

Companies are now focusing on increasing their distribution channels to meet consumer demand.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The factors that drive the growth of the global pet market are increase in animal humanization, mobile pet grooming, surge in the demand for protein in the animal food, and demand in pet insurance. However, high pet care products cost, lack of awareness of products, and low income hinder the growth of the pet care market.

An increase in nuclear families has increased the adoption of pets. People are getting more aware of pet health and want the best pet care products; this has increased the demand for organic food among the countries.

Movies and ad campaign have greatly influenced people to adopt pets and in turn, it has increased the sale of pet care product. Advances in technology have given easy access to training and grooming facilities. Pet lovers or pet owners are also focusing on giving healthy pet food.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Pet Food

Pet Care Products

Services Application Dogs

Cats

Birds

Others Distribution Channel E-commerce

Retail Stores

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pet care industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global pet care market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global pet care market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global pet care market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Pet Care Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the pet care market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

