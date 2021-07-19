Off-grid Power Systems for Remote Sensing Market Scope and Opportunities by 2028

The demand for off-grid power systems for remote sensing has increased owing to increasing in power protection generated through fuel cells and backup batteries coupled with embracement of light detection and ranging systems (LIDAR) among the wind energy industry. Moreover, increase in investments in offshore wind energy plants is also expected to increase the demand for off-grid power systems for remote sensing.

In addition, initiatives taken by key players on R&D to develop a remote sensing product with highest accuracy is also expected to fuel the off-grid power systems for remote sensing market growth. Hence, accuracy of remote sensing systems is needed by the end-user industries as they rely upon the data provided by these systems to monitor different operations from distant locations. However, fluctuating prices of remote sensing power systems owing to its varying size and capacity is expected to saturate the product demand for end-user industries.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global off-grid power systems for remote sensing market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global off-grid power systems for remote sensing market is segmented based on technology type, end-users, and geography. On the basis of technology type, it is bifurcated into battery backup and fuel cells. On the basis of end-users, the market can be classified into oil & gas, wind, and weather monitoring stations. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key off-grid power systems for remote sensing market players in this sector include Acumentrics, Ensol Systems, HES, SFC Energy and Tycon Systems, Victron Energy, Evergreen Energy Technologies, Timber Line Electric and Control, and UPS Systems.

