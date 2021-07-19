Network Access Control Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2028

The global network access control market is experiencing a rapid growth, and is expected to grow significantly with increase in new modes of user interactions across enterprises. Network access control or NAC is the solution that supports access management and network visibility through policy enforcement on users as well as devices of corporate networks. In organizations, exponential use of mobile devices to access their networks cause security risks, it is necessary to have tools that provide the access control, visibility, and compliance capabilities required for enhanced network security infrastructure. The NAC system denies network access to devices that are noncompliant, or give only restricted access of computing resources to them, which avoids insecure nodes to infect the network infrastructure.

The bring your own device (BYOD) trend has led to rise in security concerns, as unwanted devices or unauthorized users can introduce network breaches. It contributes toward increase in demand for network access control solutions across organizations. The ease of deployment, improved effectiveness, and reduced system complexity of these solutions is further leading to expansion. In addition, large-scale adoption of Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) networks is instrumental to significantly drive the market. However, the higher initial investment hinders the growth of the market to some extent. On the contrary, growth in privacy and security concerns around the globe provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market in next few years.

Next-generation network access control solutions offers ability to control and detect endpoints, applications, network devices, and even users. The next generation NAC solution uses this information to detect & remediate policy violations and security misconfigurations; also, it feeds information to security incident & event management (SIEM) systems and asset management systems (AMS) for event correlation and incident response.The automated remediation is most important element of next generation Network Access Control. The hackers are automating their operations; hence, organizations must need to automate responses to keep pace, and next generation network access control solutions help to meet this requirement.

