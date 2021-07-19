Multi-Cloud Architecture Market Key Drivers & on-going Trends Forecast 2021 – 2028

Organizations are looking forward to take advantage of flexibility and benefitsprovided by cloud to use best cloud services. A multi-cloud strategy is defined as the use of two or more cloud computing services. Multi-cloud deployment can refer to any implementation of multiple software-as-a-service or platform-as-a-service cloud offerings. Moreover, userscan run apps primarily on digital platforms but are completely replicated and backed up on cloud.A multi-cloudcomprises public, private, and hybrid clouds to achieve end goals of enterprises. Often, multi-cloudis confused with hybrid cloud. It is different from a hybrid cloud since a hybrid cloud is an infrastructure while multi-cloud is a strategy.

Factors such as growth in need for automation and agility and avoidance of vendor lock-insdrives the multi-cloud architecture market formulti-cloud architecture globally. However, lack of skilled professionals, complex migration process,and privacy& security issues hindergrowth of the market. Furthermore, shifting focus of businesses on software-as-a-service and growth in adoption of cloud architecture in small scale organizations create opportunitiesfor themulti-cloud architecture market globally.

Multi-cloud architecture provides high level of automation in data storage and data transfer with better agility that drives the market. It is also used in obtaining higher governance and policies that boost the market formulti-cloud architectures globally.The major challenge of small and medium enterprisesis the migration process as it needs experiencedworkforce while moving from hybrid to multi-cloud environment. In addition, high cost involved in adoption of migration from traditional to cloud environment hinders adoption of multi-cloud architecture.

