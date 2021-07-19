Large Scale LNG Terminals Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2028

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global large scale LNG terminals market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global market is expected to register major growth owing to the increase in demand for LNG across the world. The rise in need for the development of small and large scale terminals for LNG enhances the market growth worldwide. In addition, long-haul vehicle fleet owners have started following a trend of preferring LNG as a more economical alternative fuel, thus making way for growth opportunities in the market. However, apart from robust growth, low infrastructural development, especially across emerging nations and the absence of adequate demand from end users restrain the global large scale LNG terminals market.

The global large scale LNG terminals market is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into liquefaction and regasification. Liquefaction is further classified into onshore and offshore. Regasification is sub-categorized into onshore and offshore. By end-user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key large scale LNG terminals market players in this sector involve Exxon-Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Santos Limited, Chevron Corporation, Statoil ASA, Linde AG, PETRONAS, Cameron LNG, Gazprom, and BP.

