Global WiGig Market By Reasearch Report Size, Share, Trends Opportunity and Forecast,2021-2028

WiGig is a wireless standard designed to encourage high wireless speeds. It is designed to work with a very different frequency. While traditional wireless internet uses 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, WiGig is designed to use 60Ghz band to transmit information. Developed by Wireless Gigabit Alliance, WiGig is a set of 60 GHz connectivity protocols, allowing data transfer at speeds of up to 7 Gbps. In other words, WiGigisan alternative to the Wi-Fispecifically designed to encourage faster internet speeds.

WiGig is made to provide extremely fast, low-latency wireless internet connectivity by using beamforming technology for sending a signal up to 10 meters. The inbuilt low power technology is 5 times more energy efficient than Wi-Fi and can act as a connection layer for devices that expect to connect via USB, DisplayPort and HDMI. The current version of WiGi is working on the speeds of 5Gbps and new WiGi is expected to work to be even faster at around 10Gbps.

Rise in the demand for high speed internet connectivity, massive growth in adoption of portable consumer goods, growth in use of smartphones, growth in demand for live multiplying gaming, and high definition content streaming, which drives growth of the market.In addition, increase in adoption of Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones and laptops, along with increasein adoption of connected devices further fuels growth of this WiGigmarket. However, complex configuration, heavy cost installment, and high-power consumption aresome of the factors that hinder growth of this market. Furthermore,ongoing advancements in new generation devices may create opportunity for the WiGig market globally.

