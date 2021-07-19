Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Expected to Reach $23,529 Million by 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fabric softeners and conditioners market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″ the global fabric softeners and conditioners market was valued at $17,545 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $23,529 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the residential segment accounted for more than 43% share of the global fabric softeners and conditioners market in terms of value.

Fabric softeners and conditioners are added to detergents or washing machines to provide a better feel to clothes. They are used to maintain the natural elasticity and smoothness of the cloth. They form a thin layer on fabrics to make them look fluffier and give them a fresh smell. Fabric wash and care products are used to prevent clothes from damages due to regular washing and use.

In addition, these products are used in a variety of industries such as textile and hospitality for laundry. Growth in emerging markets owing to increase in population of working women and single person household coupled with increase disposable income of middle-class customers drive the growth of the fabric softeners and conditioners market.

Fabric softeners & conditioners are used to make the clothes soft, preserve color, and give them a long-lasting fragrance. They are widely used among households, laundry services, textile industry, hospitality industry, and others to eliminate static cling and to ensure the longevity of their clothes. Rise in demand for advanced laundry care products and expansion in aforementioned industries are expected to exhibit high demand for fabric softeners & conditioners in future.

In addition, inclusion of technically advanced laundry care systems such as smart dispensing, washing machines with smart water technology, and advanced laundry programming for residential and commercial use increase the demand for fabric softeners & conditioners that are suitable for machine wash. This propels the growth of the fabric softeners and conditioners market.

On the other hand, fabric softeners & conditioners may turn out to be quite harmful as the artificial chemicals used in the production are expected to affect the environment as well as the consumer. This hampers the growth of the fabric softeners & conditioners market. Also, consumers are shifting their preferences to a healthy lifestyle as well as environment.

These eco-friendly fabric softeners and conditioners do not harm the environment. Manufacturers of fabric wash and care products are continuously engaged in the development of such products, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the fabric softeners & conditioners market.

Key Findings of the Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market :

The liquid fabric softeners and conditioners segment was the highest contributor to the fabric softeners and conditioners market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

There is a continuous increase in the demand for dryer sheet fabric softeners and conditioners in the developed regions such as North America and Europe and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the fabric softeners and conditioners industry, owing to growth in its economy with a large population base, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.0 from 2018 to 2025.

China accounted for the highest share with 42% in the Asia-Pacific fabric softeners and conditioners market, in 2017.

The residential segment accounted for 43% of global fabric softeners and conditioners market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed 45% share in the global fabric softeners and conditioners market in 2017. The key players operating in the fabric softeners and conditioners market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Dropps, Unilever PLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate Palmolive company, Procter & Gamble Co., Lion Corporation, Kao Corporation, LG Household and Healthcare, and The Sun Products Corporation.

