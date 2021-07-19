Ginger Powder Market Growth Projections by 2025 | Frontier Co-op, Everest, Anthony’s Goods, Organic India, Blue Lily Organics, Terrasoul Superfoods

Ginger, also known as Zingiber officinale, is an ancient spice with offering phytotherapeutic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger powder is the grounded form of dried ginger roots used as a flavoring agent, garnish, medicine, and food preservative. In addition, it is used to impart fragrance in soaps and cosmetics. Therefore, ginger powder has wide applications across multiple industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and others.

Owing to the distinct taste and health benefits of ginger powder, it is extensively used in the food & beverage industry to manufacture products such as tomato ketchup, pickles, meat sausages, and salad dressings. Furthermore, it offers antioxidant properties, and is thus used in several digestive drinks, such as ginger tea. These health benefits offered by ginger powder fuel its demand among health-consciousness consumers, which acts as a key driver of the global ginger powder market. Furthermore, rise in consumer preference for natural flavoring and additives in bakery items such as cookies, biscuits, and cakes has boosted the need for natural flavorings such as ginger powder, thereby positively impacting the market growth. However, availability of low-quality raw materials and counterfeit products could cause health issues, which hamper the growth of the market.

On the contrary, owing to increase in tourism, especially in the Asian region, the awareness of cuisines using spices has increased multifold. Thus, the demand for ginger powder in this region is on a rise, and is opportunistic for the manufacturers to expand their consumer base.

The global ginger powder market is segmented into application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, bakery & confectionery, personal care, and cosmetics, and others. By distribution channel, it is segregated into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global ginger powder market include Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., Frontier Co-op, Everest, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd, Oregon’s Wild Harvest, Anthony’s Goods, The Synergy Company, Organic India, Blue Lily Organics, and Terrasoul Superfoods.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the ginger powder market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates applications of ginger powder and its distribution channels.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

