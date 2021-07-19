Endpoint Security Market Analysis by Types, Applications, End Users, Technology With Forecast, Till 2021-2028

Endpoint security is the process of safeguarding entry points or endpoints of end-user devices such as laptops, desktops, and mobiles from being exploited to malicious actors. The endpoint security systems protect these endpoints in cloud or on a network from cyber security threats. This system helps to protect a corporate network by supervising their activities, software, authentication, status, and authorization. In the enterprises use of cloud-delivered or SaaS-based endpoint security solutions is continuing to increase, owing to its benefits such as computing scalability, cost-savings, and low maintenance requirements. Endpoint security service providers are keen to offer customized solutions as the attacks on endpoint networks are on the rise.

The endpoint security market is experiencing growth due to proliferation of connected devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and network devices in various industries to support their network security requirements. Increase in connected devices generates numerous endpoints in networks, this surge in endpoints is driving need for endpoint security.In addition, the trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) amongst organizations is enabling more devices in business networks, causing increased network vulnerabilities. It generates demand for incorporating policies for BYOD security as well as endpoint security solutions, such as encryption technologies, mobile device security, and anti-virus to protect critical enterprise assets. However, enterprise preferences toward free endpoint security solutions and lack of in-house expertise and IT resources restrain growth of the market. Endpoint security solutions are adopted for security of on-premises serversand for virtual & container workloads in public or private cloud environments, which is opportunistic for the endpoint security market.

Endpoint security solutions are undergoing consolidation. Previously anti-malware & anti-virus and personal firewall products were being consolidated in single suite, similarly there is a trend of consolidation of siloed endpoint security tools into a single agent to enable centralized management of multiple security functions. The purpose of the consolidation is to simplify overall solutions for customers.

