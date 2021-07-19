Data Extrusion/Exfiltration Market Research Report By Growth,Trends,(Covid -19 Impact) Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2028

Data exfiltration is a security breach that occurs when a sensitive information of an organization is transferred or copied from a server or a computer without approval to a location controlled by a threat actor. It is mainly a targeted attack where the hacker’s main intent is to copy and find specific information from the data. Hackers get an access to the targeted machine through remote applications or by directly installing a portable media device. Some of the major data breaches contain personal health information, intellectual property or trade secrets of a company, personal identifiable information, and financial information, which include credit card or bank details. Many large and diverse organizations are unaware of the sensitive data they possess and if it is well-protected or not, they are also oblivious to which of their communication networks is engaged in malicious data exfiltration. Moreover, increase in the adoption of cybersecurity solutions in different organizations are considered as major opportunities for the data extrusion/exfiltration market.

Increase in online malwares, misuse of internet, growing sophistication levels of data breaches and surge in the incidents of data loss in the on-premise environment are the major factors that drive the market. In addition, rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft and increase in the need for data exfiltration solutions fuel the data extrusion/exfiltration market growth. However, device compatibility issues, lack of common standards, and lack of skilled professionals in cyber security hampers the growth of the data extrusion/exfiltration market. Furthermore, surge in the demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions and increase in adoption of cybersecurity solutions in highly regulated organizations are anticipated to create the major opportunities for the market

The data extrusion/exfiltration market is segmented into component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further divided into user activity monitoring, anti-virus/anti-malware, firewall, intrusion detection system, data loss prevention, and others. The service segment is further classified into professional service and managed service. As per organization size, the data extrusion/exfiltration market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of type, it is segmented into static and dynamic. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the data extrusion/exfiltration market analysis are Cisco System Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies., McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Zscaler Inc, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Sophos Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data extrusion/exfiltration market trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global extrusion/exfiltration market share is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global extrusion/exfiltration industry.

The quantitative analysis of market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

