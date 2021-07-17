Reporter Gene Assay Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Reporter Gene Assay Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027″. The global market size of Reporter Gene Assay is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Some companies profiled in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA , PerkinElmer , Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories , Becton-Dickinson and Company,Danaher Corporation, Promega Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future. Considering these factors, Covid -19 is expected to have significant impact on Reporter Gene Assay Market.

Top Impacting factors:

• The reporter gene assay market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to factors such as increase in the advancements made, also surge in funds for cell based research work, increase in preference for cell-based assays and rise in applications of expression in genes are driving the growth of the market.

• Structural and functional analysis & cell signaling pathways are boosting the market growth.

• The research and study about the various genetic disorders in humans and animals is done with the use of reporter gene assay. Requirement for selectable markers in gene therapy studies is expected to drive the market growth

• The probability of usage of reporter gene assay in DNA construction has also risen in recent years.

• Factors such as expensive research cost in cell biology, scarcity of skilled scientists and lack of advanced infrastructure in developing countries, also less awareness among people are restraining the growth of reporter gene assay market

