Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is dominated by North America and Europe

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Rapid Microbiology Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″. The global market size of Rapid Microbiology Testing is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Some companies profiled in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad, Creative Diagnostics, Merck Group, Bioanalyse, Hi-Media, Liofilchem, MERLIN, Synbiosis, Zhuhai DL Biotech.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

At the early phase of COVID-19 pandemic, there was no availability of specific diagnostic tests to detect the disease in patients. Alternative diagnostic tests were used initially but were not much effective. This unavailability of specific COVID-19 diagnostic tests presented lucrative opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers to introduce their COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Many leading players as well as some start-ups from various countries utilized this opportunity and introduced COVID-19 diagnostics kits into local as well as global market. These players achieved edge over other diagnostics players capitalizing the opportunity from demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which, in turn, helps them in maintaining their revenues in such a crisis. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on Rapid Microbiology Testing Market.

Top Impacting factors:

• Factors such as rise in food safety concerns and increase in prevalence of infectious diseases are expected to rise the market growth of rapid microbiology testing in upcoming years.

• Increase in funding and research grants by public and private investors are the major factors rising the growth for rapid microbiology testing market.

• Rise in adoption of microbiology testing of diagnosis of various infectious diseases in humans is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

• Increasing emphasis on effective and early diagnosis of diseases and technological advancements made in the field are expected to rise the rapid microbiological testing market growth.

• However, high costs associated with the tests and unfavorable compensation policies are the factors which can hamper the growth of microbiological testing market up to some extent over the forecast period.

