Considered the new epicenter of the pandemic in Asia, Indonesia on Thursday (15) recorded the record for daily cases in the country. There were 56,757 new infections in 24 hours. With this, the Asian nation even surpassed the number of Brazil, which topped the daily average in the world and totaled 52,720 cases of the disease during the same period. Read more (07/16/2021 – 6:35 p.m.)