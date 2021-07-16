Angiographic Catheters Market Investment Opportunities with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Angiographic Catheters Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027″. According to the report, the Global Angiographic Catheters industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Major players analyzed include OSCOR, Inc., Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Terumo Europe NV, AngioDynamics, Inc., BVM Medical Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Spectranetics, iVascular SLU, Boston Scientific Corporation, Winifred S. Hayes, Inc., BARD Peripheral Vascular, and Abbott.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

To take care of the infected population the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil populations for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize on this increased demand for medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market.

Owing to such factors, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the Angiographic Catheters market.

