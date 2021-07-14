Autonomous Cranes Market Analysis by Types, Applications, End Users, Technology With Forecast Till 2030

Autonomous Cranes Market Outlook 2030 –

Autonomous technology is currently being used in various industries. To reduce the accidents caused by human error and to make the working environment safer the autonomous cranes are being used in construction, mining, oil & gas, and others. Autonomous Cranes uses off-the-shelf and customized hardware running state-of-the art algorithms for computer vision, trajectory control, navigation, and machine learning. For instance, the software & sensors can make the crane aware of the nearby workers and obstacles to prevent collisions thus, increases the safety. The technology also uses real-time data to automate the crane’s controls. The autonomous crane can significantly improve precision, speed up the operation, minimize errors & delays, and lowers the all over operation cost. In addition, the crane operator job is overseeing the process, ensure safe & efficient movements, and override the machine controls if necessary. The operator in the control supervises the crane’s motion via onboard cameras and a remote-control station thus the on-board cameras provide a better view of the locations when the operator has an impaired vision.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic government in all the major countries across the globe have announced lockdown and various other restrictions. Moreover, due to the pandemic the manufacturing process across all the industries have been halted. Additionally, due to social distancing norms there is unavailability of operators thus further affecting the operations. Since, there was a halt in the construction, mining, and other industries the demand for autonomous crane was also disrupted. Furthermore, due to lockdown there was unavailability of raw material required for operations which further delayed the projects. In addition, since the demand for autonomous crane was reduced the manufacturing of the cranes also got affected. Autonomous crane is an evolving sector, but the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of autonomous cranes market.

Companies covered in this research study Eilbeck Cranes, Henan Mine Crane, INTSITE Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Liugong Machinery Corporation Limited, Manitex International, SANY GROUP, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Corporation Limited, The Manitowoc Company Inc., and Palfinger AG

Regions covered: North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in shortage of skilled workers, rise in demand for safety & security at workplace, and rise in construction & mining activities globally is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, high initial cost and lack of awareness about autonomous crane can hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in automation level in the industries, rise in trend of offering autonomous cranes on a rental basis, and rise of R&D in automation act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Market Trends

Rise in automation level in the industries

For faster and better operation, the industries are adopting to autonomous machines which also increases the safety of workers. Moreover, shortage of skilled workers for operating machines which further creates problem thus, autonomous machines prove to beneficial. Moreover, with autonomous technology a single operator can control multiple machines at the same time. For instance, Israeli start-up company Insite founded in 2017 manufacturers autonomous crane and was also funded an amount $1.35 million by Terra Venture Partner in 2018 for their project. In addition, equipment manufacturer Komatsu partnered with Nvidia in December 2017 to deploy Nvidia Jetson- powered intelligent camera to create 3D visualizations of construction sited showing real-time interaction of people, machinery, and objects. The power cameras will be mounted on the Komatsu’s construction equipment and would give 360° views to readily identify people and machine to prevent collisions and other accidents. These factors are expected to drive the growth of autonomous cranes market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the autonomous cranes market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the autonomous cranes market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the autonomous cranes market growth scenario.

The report provides detailed autonomous cranes market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the autonomous cranes market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the autonomous cranes market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the autonomous cranes market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

