Antireflective coatings market is expected to show high growth rate in developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region Worldwide Antireflective coatings market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Antireflective coatings market is expected to show high growth rate in developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region. This is attributed to the vast adoption of emerging technologies such as antireflective coatings and smart glass in automotive sectors, especially in India and China.

Moreover, surge in adoption of antireflective coatings in the photovoltaic industry in countries such as Brazil and Argentina drives the growth of the market. Increase in installation of solar panels in these counties have further accelerated the market growth. Eyewear segment dominated the market in 2015, accounting for over one-third of the share.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1898

According to Eswara Prasad, Team Lead, Chemicals and Materials at Allied Market Research, “Increase in investment in R&D and development in antireflective coatings technologies such as sputtering & electron beam evaporation are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.”

Gobal Antireflective coatings market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of antireflective coatings by eyewear & photovoltaic industries and increase in awareness about importance of antireflective coatings in optical glasses In audition, increase in the energy efficiency of solar panels by using antireflective coatings has supplemented the market growth.

Global antireflective coatings market was valued at $2,818 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $4,858 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.2%, from 2016 to 2022. Based on application, automobile and solar panel are expected to show highest growth rates throughout the forecast period.

However, high costs associated with products is a major restraint of this market. Moreover, innovation in the existing technologies of application serves as a great opportunity for expansion of the antireflective coatings market.

Request Inquiry for Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1898

In 2015, North America antireflective coatings market generated the highest revenue, and is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players, owing to increase in demand for these coatings in the eyewear segment. Rise in awareness about the coatings in eye glasses to enhance visibility has resulted in growth of production in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is projected to show highest growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to the development of automotive industry in the developing economies.

Key offerings of the report:

• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

Major players profiled in this report are Essilor International, Carl Zeiss AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International, PPG Industries, Hoya Corporation, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Optical Coatings Japan, and Rodenstock GmbH.

Get More News:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/533225425/medical-polymers-market-future-demand-and-global-industry-analysis-by-2022-to-reach-19-014-million

https://www.whatech.com/markets-research/food-beverage/677977-xanthan-gum-market-positive-outlook-for-industry-opportunities-trends-by-2023-cagr-5-9

https://www.gurufocus.com/news/943553/oleochemicals-market-set-for-rapid-growth-and-trend-by-2023

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.