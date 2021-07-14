AC DC Converter Market Trends and Investment Opportunities by 2030

AC DC converter is a rectifying device that converts AC voltage to DC voltage. The AC DC converter inputs AC power, and then filters and rectifies to convert AC into DC power. The AC DC converters are increasingly used in portable electronic devices such as laptop, cellular phones, and computers. As the demand for these portable devices is on rise, the global AC-DC converter market is expected to witness high growth. The AC DC converter finds its application in diverse sectors such as in spacecraft power systems, buses, and lighting system, which are then used by various end users such as consumer electronics, IT, telecommunication, energy, power, and automotive.

Key players operating in the AC DC converter market trends include TDK-Lambda Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, STMicroelectronics, XP power, Vicor Corporation, Flex Ltd, FDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd and Delta Electronics Inc. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the AC DC converter industry and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

The AC DC converter market share is segmented on the basis of by type, technology, package type, cooling, output power, output number, output voltage, input voltage, industry vertical and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into analogue and digital. By technology, it is categorized into isolated and non isolated. By package type, it is categorized into open frame, enclosed, rack mount & rectifiers, din rail, and pcb mount. By cooling, it is divided into force air, convention, and conduction. By output power, it is categorized into <50W, 50-100w, 101-250W, 251-500W, 501w-1000w, and>1000. By output number, it is categorized into single output, dual output, three output, and multi-output. Based on output voltage, the market is bifurcated into <12V, 12-28V, 29V-50V, 51-100V, and >100v. By input voltage, it is categorized into <24V, 25-50V, and >50V. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into lighting, consumer electronics, transportation, food & beverages, military, aerospace, telecommunication, healthcare, and others, Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

AC DC converter market growth has been notably impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The production facilities of the AC-DC Converter have been halted, owing to the slowdown and unavailability of the workforce across the globe. Trade restrictions, lockdowns, and supply chain disruption in the major developing countries have stalled the AC DC converter market growth.

In the healthcare industry, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has escalated the need of hospital beds and this has driven for the development of new COVID-19 hospitals. In these new healthcare facilities, the need for a power backup facility is extremely essential and this has led to the demand for the AC DC converters industry.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The significant factor that leads to the growth of the AC DC converter market revenue is the wide-scale adoption of electric vehicles, the surge in the usage of AC DC converter in railway applications, and also the increase in demand for power electronics which has driven the growth of the global market share.

Nowadays, the power backup systems are widely being used in residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors. Therefore, this rise in demand for power backup systems paves the way for the growth of the AC DC converter market size.

Owing to the need for a cleaner environment, the necessary steps being taken is to shift from a fossil fuel-based energy source to a renewable energy source and in this, the batteries are the important components that help as a power storehouse, and for energizing the batteries, the AC DC converter is required. This acts as a driving force for the growth of the AC DC converter market opportunity.

The AC DC converter Market Trends

Wide-scale Demand for Electric Vehicles

The adoption of green energy by reducing the carbon emission level to net zero is the target of many developed and developing countries. Recently, the G7 group of countries has pledged to reduce the carbon emission of their country to net zero. This has led to the rise in demand for electric vehicles. AC DC converter is required to drive the electric vehicle. Users need to energize the batteries that provide energy for mobilizing the electric vehicle and for charging the battery units. Ultimately, this helps drive the growth of the AC DC converter market forecast.

Rise in Usage of AC DC Converter in Residential Sectors

The demand for laptops, mobile phones, inverters, lighting systems, and many more portable devices has increased in the last decade. All these devices work on DC supplies. There is no DC supply available in the market, users need AC DC converter to convert the AC supply to DC supply.This has led to increase in demand for AC DC converters.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered By type, package type, cooling, Output Power, Output Number, Output Voltage, Input Voltage, and Industry Vertical Regions Covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Companies Covered Major players analyzed include TDK-Lambda Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, STMicroelectronics, XP power, Vicor Corporation, Flex Ltd, FDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd and Delta Electronics Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the AC DC converter market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the AC DC converter market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the AC DC converter market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed AC DC converter market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Segments Covered

Segments Subsegments Type Analogue

Digital ProductType Isolated

Non Isolated Package type Open Frame

Enclosed

Rack mount & Rectifiers

DIN Rail

PCB Mount Cooling Force Air

Convention

Conduction Output power <50W

50-100w

101-250W

251-500W

501w-1000w

>1000 Output number Single Output

Dual Output

Three output

Multi-Output Output Voltage <12V

12-28V

29V-50V

51-100V

>100v Input Voltage <24V

25-50V

>50V Vertical Lighting

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Food & Beverages

Military & Aerospace

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Marine and Renewable Energy)

Questions Answered in the Research Report

Who are the leading players active in the AC DC converter market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

