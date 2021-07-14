4K Projector Market to See Huge Growth after COVID-19 Outbreak

A 4K projector is a video projector that receives video signals and uses a lens system to project the corresponding image onto the projection screen in high resolution. It uses lasers, LEDs, xenon, and mixed light sources to provide the illumination needed to project images. 4K projector can be adjusted manually to correct curves, blurs, and other inconsistencies.

4k projector has four times the number of pixels (or reproduces 4k resolution) and is available in mainly two specifications, 3840 x 2160 or 4096 x 2160 pixels. The most important projection technologies include DLP, LCD, and LCOS. The 4k projector find their applications in are such as and many residential, commercial, and industrial others.

Key players operating in the 4K projector market include Hitachi Ltd., Sony Corporation, BenQ Corporation, Optoma Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., Dell. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the 4K projector industry and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

The 4K projector market share is segmented on the basis of projection technology, type, product, light source, operation, end-use and region. Based on projection technology, the market is bifurcated into DLP, LCD, LCOS, and others. By type, it is categorized into entry-level, mid-tier, and premium. By product, it is categorized into desktop projector and portable projector. By light source, it is divided into laser, lamp, LED, xenon, and hybrid. By operation, it is categorized into transmissive and reflective. Based on projection end user, the market is residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global economy. It has changed the consumer trends and has affected the 4K projector market growth.

The 4K projector market share has been impacted due to the reduced demand for high end products. However, by the mid of 2021 recovery is expected. The increase in trend for online purchase have enhanced supply chains for online shipment markets.

Top Impacting Factors

The demand for 4K projector industry has increased due to the surge in demand for high-pixel resolution images and videos without artifacts or noise. The penetration of digitalization in the education sector, such as setting up of smart classrooms and rapid technological advancement of projection technology are the major driving forces behind the global 4K projector market opportunity. Furthermore, the growth of the entertainment industry that requires 4K projectors for output on large movie screens and consumer applications of 4K projectors for gaming are driving the growth of the 4K projector market size.

Therefore, with the advancement of projection technology, 4K provides a complete solution to meet the various needs of different users, including digital signage, classrooms, office meetings, and home theaters, which increases its market demand. However, the higher initial investment and high cost for damaged components are restraints to the 4K projector market forecast.

Market Trends

Latest Innovations and Advancements

The 4K ultra short throw project features a large home screen. These projectors combined with ambient light suppression (ALR) display to improve image quality. With LG HU85LA, LG released an ultra-short DLP 4K ultra-high-definition projector. Hybrid Logarithmic Gamma (HGL) is a firmware/software-based HDR, mainly used for streaming media. Although it is expected to take a few years, modern projectors can provide options that support HLG. The working principle of the HLG format is to encode HDR and SDR information into a single signal so that HDR-compatible projectors can display enhanced images, which is more efficient for broadcasters. Pocket and micro projectors have become better, brighter, and in some cases, have higher resolution. However, this market seems to be cautious about the claim of brightness, resolution, and many other parameters measured by the ratings of projectors. In terms of games, latency is the most important. Sony and Epson only report that their latest models have an input delay of approximately 27 milliseconds, while other models have an input delay of 55 milliseconds. However, in this growing market segment, 4k games have not developed.

Surge in Application in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial End Use

The projection screen supports virtual operation, analysis, and business communication at any time; therefore, it has a higher adoption rate in offices of all industries. Today’s companies also provide high-quality portable 2D & 3D projectors that generate less heat and consume very little power. These projectors can be connected to the internet and are equipped with storage devices that help to save relevant data.

Moreover, in the late 20th century, projectors became common in home theaters. 4K projectors are used in many applications, such as presentations in conference rooms, classrooms, home theater and in most cases have replaced traditional film, slide, and ceiling projectors.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Segments Covered Projection Technology, Type , Product, Light Source, Operation and End-Use Regions Covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) Companies Covered Major player analyzed- Hitachi Ltd., Sony Corporation, BenQ Corporation, Optoma Corporation , Seiko Epson Corporation, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. , Dell

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the 4K projector market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the 4K projector market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the 4K projector market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed 4K projector market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered In 4K Projector Market Research Report

Which are the leading players active in the 4K projector market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

